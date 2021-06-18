Kathleen Reynolds

Kathleen "Kathy" Reynolds, 56, died June 5, 2021, in Gilbert, Arizona. She was born February 27, 1965, in Phoenix to William R. and Janice (Williams) O'Banion.
Kathy's priority was always her family.
She is survived by sons: Steven (Sarah) Reynolds & David Reynolds; grandchildren: Sophia Reynolds, Sampson Reynolds, Suzy Reynolds; mother-in-law, Teresa Reynolds; aunt, Brenda Combs and uncle, Glen Combs.
A graveside inurnment service was held June 14, 2021, at the Heber Arizona Cemetery where she was laid to rest alongside her husband, Jerry.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
