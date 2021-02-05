Kathryn Sue Rieger, 90, passed away peacefully in Show Low, Arizona on Jan. 24, 2021.
She was born on March 1, 1930 in Missouri and lived there until her mid-twenties, earning a teaching degree along the way. At her first teaching job she met a handsome fellow teacher, Horace Neil Rieger, the love of her life. They married on Feb. 14, 1952 and moved to Arizona in the mid-1950s. They remained there for the rest of their lives. Kathryn and Horace lived together happily for 59 years until his death in 2011. They had one daughter, Lynn.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter Lynn (Dave) Blanchard and six nieces, as well as many friends and members of her church family. She was preceded in death by her husband Horace, her brothers John D. Arnold, Richard M. Arnold, and Edward Daniel Arnold, and a sister, Gwendolyn, who died in childhood.
Kathryn loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was also musically talented and at various times in her life was a church pianist and sang alto in the church choir.
We wish to thank the dedicated staffs of Haven of Show Low and Compassus Hospice for their care for Kathryn during her last two years.
A memorial service for Kathryn will be planned at a later date when it is safe to gather again. Interment will be at Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale on Feb. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
