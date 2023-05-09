The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside lost a valued member of our community with the passing of former Town Council member Kathy Dahnk. Kathy passed peacefully in Mesa on May 1 with her loving family by her side.

Kathy was born in Chicago, and her family moved to Arizona while she was still in school. Starting out her tourism career working for AAA, Kathy had a lifelong love of the industry, and served it nearly her entire life. Kathy was a strong advocate for tourism in the community and worked at the Arizona Office of Tourism for many years. Once Kathy and her husband John retired in 2000 they moved up to the White Mountains — and loved every minute of soaking up the beauty and community.

