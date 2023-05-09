The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside lost a valued member of our community with the passing of former Town Council member Kathy Dahnk. Kathy passed peacefully in Mesa on May 1 with her loving family by her side.
Kathy was born in Chicago, and her family moved to Arizona while she was still in school. Starting out her tourism career working for AAA, Kathy had a lifelong love of the industry, and served it nearly her entire life. Kathy was a strong advocate for tourism in the community and worked at the Arizona Office of Tourism for many years. Once Kathy and her husband John retired in 2000 they moved up to the White Mountains — and loved every minute of soaking up the beauty and community.
After Kathy's husband John passed away in 2009, she immersed herself in the Pinetop-Lakeside community and all of the amazing people she met and considered friends. Kathy served on the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council from 2016, and unfortunately resigned her position in 2020 due to heath issues and making the move back down to the Valley. Kathy was a driving force in the success of the White Mountain Nature Center and had been an employee of the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce. Her love for volunteering and raising awareness to support both wildlife conservation, along with the impact tourism has on local communities she's lived in, have left a true impact and legacy behind.
Kathy is survived by her three children and grandson: Noelle, Chrissy, James, Kayden; and her siblings Barbara and John.
