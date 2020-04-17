Katie Cassidy ("Rev. Kay Palin"), age 74, left this earth to meet her Savior, brothers, and mother, in Heaven on Tues., April 14, 2020, after a long respiratory illness.
She is survived by her spouse, Carol; many dear friends; niece, Wendy and, sister-in-law, Cathy. She died at her home under the kind care of Accord Hospice, Carol, Lucinda and other helpers and friends.
She was ordained to the clergy on July 25, 1987, in the U.F.M.C.C. She also was a nurse, caring for very ill pediatric patients, mostly during the night shift.
Katie retired and moved from the Valley in 2008, leaving behind friends and associates from M.C.C. and Augustana Lutheran Church. She made new friends at Church of Our Saviour in Lakeside, where she attended until her health prevented her from travel. The church's pastoral staff then ministered to her at home in Snowflake.
There will be no services held, at this time of our national health crisis, in order to protect the public from the COVID-19.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake.
To send special memories, private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
