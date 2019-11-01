Kay Ann Ruth (Purdy)

Kay Ann Ruth, 72, died Sept. 27, 2019. She was born Sept. 7, 1947 in Albion, Michigan.
She moved from Litchfield, Michigan to Phoenix, at age 15. She attended Camelback High School. She lived in Arizona for 57 years. She married Bill Ruth Sept. 7, 1968 in Yuma.
Kay touched many lives throughout her 25 years in teaching. She had a beautiful gift of knowing when to help others, from touching your arm knowing you were in need, to stopping you from making a life altering decision. Kay loved the holidays. Her smile shined bright and her eyes sparkled with excitement. She taught for 25 years at Barcelona Jr. High, Snowflake High School and Show Low High School. Her influence over the years with her students lasted well into their adulthood. Kay never knew a stranger. She had the biggest heart and was the best secret keeper. She wanted the best for all those around her. Kay loved music, the outdoors, the ocean and especially San Diego, California. Kay enjoyed collecting angels. Kay had one pet dog named Toby, she loved that dog. Kay's love for her bear, Buddy, was endless. He spent countless hours with her and was by her side during her treatments. If Kay had one wish for you, she would want you to live your best life and to help others.
Education: B.A, M.A, Education Secondary, Arizona State University. Corporate Officer Vita Products Inc.
She is survived by her husband, William Larsen Ruth of Gilbert; sisters: Mary Denny, Jan Wawrzyniak and Judy Shier.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Purdy, mother Mildred Hyland, brothers John Purdy and her twin Ray Purdy.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring 2020 in the East Valley of Maricopa County, Show Low and Litchfield, Michigan.
