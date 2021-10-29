Kay W. Brewer passed away Oct. 20, 2021 in Big Water UT. He was born April 17, 1934 in Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents Ivan Brewer and Annie May Lewis, wife Marie Taylor, and daughters Laura and Kathryn Rose. He is survived by his brother Melvin, sister Margie, daughters Jo and Alene, and sons Lorenzo K (Lucky) and James. A viewing was held Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Mosdell Mortuary in Kanab, and a graveside service was held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Pinedale Arizona Cemetery. Services were conducted by Mosdell Mortuary of Kanab.
