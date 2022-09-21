Kay Sandra Staten died at her home in Show Low on September 12. She was born February 1950 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Kay moved to the White Mountains in 1986, worked as an early childhood educator and later as a substitute teacher for White River schools.

