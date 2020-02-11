Kay Violet Young, 88, of Show Low, Arizona died peacefully passed away Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Show Low. She was born Sept. 3, 1931, in Phoenix, to the late, Quinton Kenneth and Julia Cecile (Bethancourt) Douglas.
Kay had a wonderful artist ability and was quite crafty. She enjoyed crocheting among making and selling many other arts and crafts. She was an avid line dancer and loved meeting new people and sharing her amazing talents with them.
Kay met the love of her life, Edward “Ed” Young, while attending Phoenix Union High School and they were married Dec. 3, 1950 in Phoenix. They shared 69 blissful years of marriage before her passing. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend she will be deeply missed by all those whom she dearly loved.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Young of Show Low; children: Kenneth Young (Marilyn) of Kingman, Kathleen Wertzbaugher (Stephen) of Littleton, Colorado, Kimberly West (Robert) of Redding, California; son-in-law Donnie Hudson of Maricopa; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kit Hudson; grandson Michael Hudson and sister Julia Douglas.
Private memorial services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.