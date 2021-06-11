Kayle McNeil

Kayle Val McNeil, 77, passed away May 26, 2021, at home in Lakeside, AZ, after a long battle with prostate cancer. Born in Wickenburg, he called the White Mountains home for the last 50 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Vicki, and their seven kids: Jeff (Robin), Jason (Jolanda), Jarrett (Lisa), Jill (Zane) Beach, Jay, Jolyn (Derrick) Cavey, Jonathan (Blanca), and 19 grandkids.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 12th, at 11am at the LDS Church in Lakeside. Meow
