Kee Bahe Sr. was born on July 11, 1927, and returned home on June 28, 2019, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents and two of his children.
Kee was originally from Sands Springs and Tolani Lake on the Navajo Reservation. His many careers took him to many places in the west. In the late 1970's he settled in the town of McNary where he lived until the early 2000's after which he lived the rest of his life in Winona, outside of Flagstaff, until his peaceful passing.
Kee was always a hardworking man, who would never hesitate to pass on his knowledge and his many life experiences. He always made new friends wherever he went. He loved his kids very much and he showed it till the end.
We, the remaining 13 children would like to say "Thank You" to everyone our father knew for your kinds words and many blessings. A memorial service was held on Saturday, July 6th in Flagstaff, Arizona.
