Kee Tsinnie Sr. entered eternal rest August 5, 2021.
He was born March 10,1929 at Ja’abani’ (Batsprings) near Dinnebito.
Kee Tsinnie is survived by his wife, Mary, of 65 years; 3 children, Karen Albert (Lloyd), Irwin Tsinnie, Valerie Plower; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Joining him in heaven are his two sons, Kee Jr. and Kevin.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 11, 2021 at Holbrook Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
