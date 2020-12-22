Keith Cy Altaha, at the young age of 15, passed away unexpectedly on Monday Dec. 14, 2020.
Keith was the son of Jonidean Hood and Eric Altaha. He is survived by his siblings Joniqua Altaha' Billie, Joy A., Justice A., Erias A., Dazzlyn Gonzales and Asa Watts. He is the grandson of Kayona & Chris Altaha, his maternal grandma, Jonadine Hood and Great grandfather, McKinley Toggie along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Keith was raised by his grandmother, Kayona, who he loved dearly.
He was a Sophomore at Alchesay High School. He loved to play his PlayStation 4 online with his closest cousins. He would join family on fishing trips, but he liked to catch crawdads. He had a kind heart as he loved his cats or his "tigers" as he called them. Keith was proud of his two older siblings, Joniqua and Joy, and would refer to them often as "my sisters". Keith liked scary movies and listened to underground rap music on his Dre Beats. He would tease his grandma a lot or "G-Ma" he'd say. He had a great sense of humor, like no other.
Even though a failing heart took him away from us, his loving heart will always be remembered.
He will be missed dearly. Nothing can separate love. Heaven couldn't wait for you Keith. We love you forever.
A viewing will be held at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, AZ, on Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. The funeral will follow at Canyon Day Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
