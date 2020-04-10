Keith Ashcraft

Keith Dale Ashcraft, 82, died peacefully on March 28, 2020 at his home in Show Low, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born March 7, 1938, in Duncan, Oklahoma.
He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Hancock.
He is survived by his wife, Beccie Ashcraft, son, Robert and daughters Teresa and Monique. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Kathy and son, Louis. Keith is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Accord Hospice c/o:Camp Soar 5300 S. Sutter Drive Bldg. C, Show Low, Arizona 85901
