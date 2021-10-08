Kelley Covert

Kelley Jeanne Covert (Mama Cove, Kel, Lil’ Buddy, Mom, Sister) passed away on October 3rd, 2021 @ 4:20pm at age 60. She is survived by her husband Robert Covert, her children: Jason and Janna, Justin and Shelby, and Cheyenne and Devon and the Zcrew. Grandkids: Allie, Alexis, Ava, Teigen and Teal. Her siblings: Janet, Tammy, Jerry, Scooter, Heather Zitar, plus many friends and bonus kids. Celebration of life will be held at Kelley and Robert’s house 10/23/21 starting at 1pm. To read the full obituary, please visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com

