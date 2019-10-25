Kelly C. Premer, 61, of Show Low, died suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was born March 4, 1958, in Tucson.
Kelly is survived by her parents, David and Patricia Ross; sisters Karen Simmons and Kim Jones; niece Jessica Minga; nephew David Keene; brother-in-law Matt Simmons; and relatives, friends and co-workers that were near and dear to her.
Family, friends, co-workers and pets were Kelly's passion and delight. She loved spending time with them, bringing laughter and joy to everyday situations. She was known for her infectious smile, her kind and compassionate spirit and her famous saying, "You're the BEST in America!" Kelly was a true optimist and always put others above herself. She was a loving and caring person, a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. "To know her is to love her."
A celebration of life is planned for Nov. 3. Location and time will be communicated by the family. Friends and family are welcome to help recognize Kelly's love for plants and flowers at her celebration of life.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.