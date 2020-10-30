Kelly James Oby, 61, of Vernon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 of natural causes. Kelly was born June 13, 1959 in Alamosa, Colorado to his late parents, James Lynn Oby and Carol Marie Gesell Oby.
Kelly was a Christian by faith and a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Oby; happily married for 38 years. Together they raised 4 children, Joseph Betemps, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Kelly Gause, Tucson; Liberty Abasta, Tucson; and Jami Oby, Gilbert. He was a beloved “Pa” to 7 grandchildren, CJ, Nathan, Emma, Jayden, Collin, Vincenzo and Austin. He is also survived by his brothers, Brad Oby, Dallas, Georgia and Scott Oby, Dallas, Georgia.
Kelly lived a full and exciting life of many accomplishments. As a young man he wrestled a large bear and triumphed as well as took 4th in the world in bench press. Later in life he settled down in Vernon, Arizona where he owned Vernon Realty for approximately 15 years before retirement.
Kelly earned an Associates of General Studies from Pima Community College, a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration and Management from The University of Phoenix and his Masters of Arts in Theological Studies from Liberty University in his quest for lifelong learning. Then we heard the angels say, “He will remain with us throughout every day.” Kelly will be forever remembered, loved and missed by his family and all who knew him.
In accordance with his wishes, Kelly Oby has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Kelly’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements
