Kelly Spencer

Kelly Jean Spencer went home to be with the Lord Feb. 10, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 23, 1964 in Miami, to Agnes Clark. She had two sisters, Marianne Thompson and Marnee Sue Tea and two nephews, Jeremy Wilson and Ryan Mistic.
Kelly spent her childhood years in Globe, with her grandma, Peal Brandon and all her cousins before moving to Holbrook, with her mother Agnes. She started school there and worked most of her young life, because that's how she was. She was "a worker." There she helped her mom during the hard times and the good times. Kelly graduated from Holbrook High School in 1983. She married her husband, Herman Spencer, in 1984. In 1986 they moved to Show Low. Kelly and Herbert had two children, a son Christopher and daughter Ashley.
Kelly was a hard worker. She worked at the Paint Pony Steakhouse. She also managed Buy For Less Grocery Store and in 1994 she began working for the Show Low Schools, the job she loved the most. She was a girl scout leader, a soccer coach, softball coach and basketball coach for the youth league. Both Kelly and Herman worked hard to put both their children through college. To help out, Kelly worked at both Licano's Steakhouse and the school. Both of these brought her many friendships. Whether it was her students, her co-workers or her regular customers, she was loved by them all. Between all of this, she still managed to put herself through college, obtaining her Associates Degree in Specialized Business, in June of 2000. Kelly will be missed dearly by both her family and all the friends she made in her wonderful life.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Herman B. Spencer; son Christopher A. Spencer and his wife, Elizabeth; daughter Ashley D. Spencer; step-son Shawn F. Spencer; step-daughter Virginia Spencer; uncles: Riley Brandon, Bill Brandon, Chuck (Lynette) Brandon; aunt Margie Brandon; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
A remembrance of life service will be begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Licano's Steakhouse, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
