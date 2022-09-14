Born September 1, 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona, died in a private plane accident September 5, 2022 in Columbia, California.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Erin, and children Kaleb, Anna, Seth, Sara and Joseph. He is also survived by his parents, Dennis and Lynne Lancaster, brothers Ryan (Nancy), Scott (Heidi), Brad, Lancaster and sister Lora (Bryce) Jones.
He graduated from Washington High School in Phoenix, Arizona in 1999, where he excelled in academics, swimming, soccer and track. Ken was awarded the Scholar-Athlete award his Senior year. He attended Arizona State University on a ROTC scholarship, graduating with honors and a degree in Airport Management in 2005. He then honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force as an A-10C fighter pilot, MC12 Mission Commander, and T-38 instructor pilot for 10 years. He flew combat missions over Afghanistan (two tours), Libya and two tours in Korea. During his years with the Air Force, Ken found time to complete an MBA from Embry Riddle University. While in the Air Force he and his family lived in Arizona, Texas, Korea, Germany, and Oklahoma. They loved visiting many countries in Europe and Asia while living overseas.
For the past six years, Ken briefly flew the OV-10A observation plane and then the S2 Tanker for Cal Fire as an aerial firefighter based in Columbia, California, dropping retardant on wild fires. This was his dream job. He loved protecting America, whether it was protecting servicemen in combat zones, or protecting property, homes and lives from wildfires.
Ken was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints throughout his life. He served a mission in Lima Peru North Mission from 1999-2001 before marrying Erin Hatch, daughter of David and Wendy Hatch, in the Mesa Arizona Temple in February 2003. He served in many church callings including temple worker, scouting, teaching, and counselor in a Branch presidency in Germany.
Ken loved to fly, but his most important love was his family. He cherished spending time with his family at home and on trips and activities. Being adventurous, he and Erin took the family on many camping, hiking, backpacking, biking, and sightseeing trips with immediate and extended family. For his family's comfort, Ken renovated the family home in Columbia, California, and was working on renovations to a recently-purchased Snowflake, Arizona home. A natural leader, always fun and funny, always serving others, Ken was respected for his even disposition, kindness, and reliability. Spending time with Ken was always fun and enjoyable. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Main Street Church located at 48 North Main Street in Snowflake, Arizona, 85937, followed by graveside at Snowflake Cemetery. Cal Fire is holding an additional Memorial Service at Oak Pavilion at Columbia College campus Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 in Columbia, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.