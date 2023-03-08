A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on March 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Phoenix, Arizona For Ken Campbell, age 71, who passed away at his home in Show Low on January 28, 2023.
Ken was born on March 9, 1951 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Rolley Ondest Campbell, Jr. and Ella Pauline (Polly) Davis Campbell. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1970 and Cameron College in 1972 with an Associates degree. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Electronics from Oklahoma State University in 1975 and was commissioned as 2nd LT. In the U.S. Army, where he served 12 years.
He completed officers school at Ft. Gordon, Georgia; then he joined the Signal Corps. His duty stations included F. Sill, Oklahoma, Germany and Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. There, he met Joyce Ann Struthers, a communications specialist with the 356th Signal Company.
After his discharge they found a place to call home in the White Mountains of Arizona. They married on April 6, 1988. Ken then worked for Walmart for 30 years and retired in April of 2022.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a baby sister, and a brother, Donald Wayne Campbell, who was one year old. He is survived by a brother, Patrick Campbell (Sandi) of Tulsa; sister Glenda Funderburk (Terry) of Glendale, Arizona; uncle Bob Davis of Lawton, Oklahoma; and an aunt, LaVelle Davis Bean, of Murchison, Texas; and eleven cousins. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
