A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on March 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Phoenix, Arizona For Ken Campbell, age 71, who passed away at his home in Show Low on January 28, 2023.

Ken was born on March 9, 1951 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Rolley Ondest Campbell, Jr. and Ella Pauline (Polly) Davis Campbell. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1970 and Cameron College in 1972 with an Associates degree. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Electronics from Oklahoma State University in 1975 and was commissioned as 2nd LT. In the U.S. Army, where he served 12 years.

