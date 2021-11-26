Kenneth Coplan

Ken Coplan, 93, of Mesa, AZ peacefully passed away on October 25, 2021, with his family by his side. Ken was born in Lakeside, AZ on March 30, 1928, to Earl Taylor Coplan and Lula Emily Kay. He was preceded in death by both parents; his loving wife, Violet Coplan; daughter, Terry Lynn Coplan; sisters: Bonnie Coplan, Ruby Webster, Mary Martha McClain; and brother, Willis Coplan.
Ken is survived by his children: Lynda Fuller, Kent Coplan and Mark Coplan, sisters: Willa Mae Patterson and Coralee Donaldson, brothers: Chuck Coplan and Nolan Coplan, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Ken shared stories over the years about his life as a young cowboy enjoying what life offered him in northeastern Arizona. Originally moving cattle on horseback, he would eventually haul them by truck where he discovered a new passion as a truck driver. Ken’s passion for driving truck would resurge throughout his life and careers.
Ken’s true calling to serve his community came when Ken worked for the Holbrook Police Department from 1960-1965 and spent another 20 years with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office where he retired in 1985 as Chief Deputy. In his free time, Ken drove the ambulance in Holbrook, drove truck for Shipley Phillips, and dedicated countless hours volunteering in the community that he loved and raised his family. He will be missed by the many people he served and helped throughout the years.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Lakeside in the spring 2022.
The family is at peace knowing that Ken is now reunited with those he has loved and lost.
