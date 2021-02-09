Kenneth Dean

Kenneth Roland Dean passed away Jan. 19, 2021.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Mary, sons, Ben (Jayme) and Jake, daughter, Elli, mother, Eloise and brother, Allen. He is preceded in death by his father, Dutch Dean and brother Irwin Dean. He has an extensive family including six grandkids.
He was born in Phoenix, growing up in Buckeye and Tonopah, and lived across Idaho and South Dakota farming and raising sheep.
He continuously returned to Arizona. In 1986 he moved Show Low and began working at Stone Container Papermill. There he made many friends, spent time with his Aunt Darlene and Uncle Jim, and eventually meeting his wife, Mary. He fell quickly in love and took in her and her two sons and finally welcomed a baby girl, Elli.
He continued to uphold his hard work and caring nature wherever he went. He enjoyed his work in sales as well as woodworking, gardening, model trains, helping his neighbors, or watching his favorite movies. He lived his life with passion and love. He is terribly missed by all the lives he touched.
A celebration of life with be hosted down the road once we can gather safely. Please email Mary at mkedean@msn.com if you are interested in celebrating Kenny’s life.
