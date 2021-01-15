Kenneth Wayne "Corky" Donaldson died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. He was born on March 1, 1941, in Enid, Garfield County, Oklahoma to his parents, Kenneth Robert and Imogene Ruth (Horstman) Donaldson.
As a young boy, Corky moved to Arizona with his family. He graduated from Phoenix's Washington Union High School, Class of '59. Corky enlisted in the United States Air Force in June 1959 and served faithfully for 4 years. He married Coralee Coplan on April 5, 1961, in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
For the past several decades, Corky and "Mema" made their home in the White Mountains of Arizona. He worked 25 years for the Navajo County Sheriff's Office and in 1991, Corky retired as Lieutenant. Lt. Donaldson was well-respected by everyone with whom he worked and made countless friends through the years.
Corky is survived by his wife, Coralee "Mema" Donaldson; children: Robyn (Bo) McNeil, Donna (Kevin) Donaldson, Kenny (Tonya) Donaldson, Dianna Dee (Joey) Baldonado; grandchildren: Danny (Erin) McNeil, Tyler (Sirri) McNeil, Bryanne McNeil, Tucker (Jenni) Johnson, Katie (Heath) Hunt, Hailee Farkas, Savana Warden; great-grandchildren: Dominic Serna, Malaia McNeil, Rya McNeil, Easton McNeil, Macelynn McNeil, Autumn Rae Johnson, Carter Joseph Hunt and 2 more are on the way. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ron Donaldson and great-granddaughter, Zoey McNeil.
The public visitation was be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low. The graveside service will immediately follow at 12 Noon at the Lakeside Cemetery in Lakeside, Arizona.
Due to the spike with COVID-19 illnesses and deaths, the CDC recommendations will be enforced. All in attendance are REQUIRED to wear face masks and maintain safe social distancing for everyone's protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.