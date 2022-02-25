Kenneth George

Kenneth Nelson George, born January 3, 1942, in Ventura California, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on January 22, 2022.
He attended school in Bakersfield, California and went on to work in the cotton fields and numerous fruit fields, before meeting his wife, Lynn George, and they were happily married in Las Vegas, Nevada. Once married they found their way to Baker, California, where his mother, Silvia, lived and Ken opened an Enco Gas Station. Ken and Lynn had four wonderful daughters while living in Baker, California and eventually started several other businesses, including Towing and Trucking. After 50 years of operating his businesses successfully and purchasing multiple parcels of real estate, Ken and Lynn retired to Show Low, Arizona where his brother, Wayne (Beverly) George lived. On October 8, 2018, after 56 years of marriage, Ken lost his wife, the love of his life and was devastated.
Ken is survived by his four wonderful daughters, Kendra Flink, Stephanie (Dennis) Webb, Ronda (Mark) Wolmuth, and Tammy (Tom, Jr) Mitchell; 11 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids, 3 great-great grandkids; and his brother, Roy (Theresa) George.
RIP Papa George, you earned it!
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.