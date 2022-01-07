Kenneth Haman

Kenneth “Ken” Haman, age 79, left us too soon on Dec 23rd, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, Ca on Oct 17, 1942 to Kenneth F. Haman Sr. And Mary Maude Haman. Aka “Pete & Billie”.
Ken served his country for 26 years, from 1963 - 1989. In 1966 he volunteered for Vietnam. The Government saw fit to send him to Thule, Greenland. He would go back to the Artic two more times in his career. He also went to Madrid, Spain for three years. He was honorably discharged in 1989 at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, Az where he met and married his second wife, Susie in 2006.
Ken and Susie moved to Show Low permanently in 2014. Ken loved the mountains. He loved people. He never met a stranger. He would stop people on the street or in Walmart and talk with them. He enjoyed his hugs with the waitresses at The Show Low Cafe.
Ken was a golfer. He had been playing golf since his 20’s. He loved being outdoors. He also like sitting on his deck watching the birds. He had several bird feeders to fill keeping him quite busy.
Ken is survived by his wife, Susie of 15 years, his daughter Michele Wood (Brenton), grandson Brandon Kidd (deceased) son David Haman and grandson Dylan Haman and Dylan’s mother Lauren Haman. His two stepsons, Doug Spafford (Debbie) and Tom Spafford (Lisa). Grandchildren, Sarah Armbruster (Jonathan), Christina Dixon (Brett), Jordan Spafford, Amanda Spafford and Koby Spafford.
There will be two celebrations of life, one for family, and one for friends and fellow golfers. Times and dates to be determined.
