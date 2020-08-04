Kenneth Kempton

Kenneth Lorenzo Kempton, 84, died on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Kenneth was born on Monday, October 21, 1935, in Safford, Arizona to Ervin Clyde and Pearl (Payne) Kempton.
When he was a young man, everyone called Kenneth "Stick" because of his gigantic 6'4" stature. He met a beautiful young girl by the name of Verna Lunt, while she was still in high school. Theirs was a friendship that quickly grew to be one of the world's greatest love stories. Kenneth married his "forever sweetheart" in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 3, 1954, just days following her high school graduation. When she died in January of this year, Kenneth would have been the first one to tell you that they were married for exactly 65 years and 7 months.
Kenneth had a great love for his country and in his early years, he served as a Staff Sergeant in the Arizona National Guard. His children say, "Dad was a complete family man! He loved his wife (and mother of his children) passionately, which taught us all very important values. He was patient and loving. Nothing made him more excited and happy than to see any member of his legacy! He loved the babies and children who called him "Grandpa." He loved to tease all mankind; that was one way he showed his love for you. If he could get a laugh from someone, that made it all the more fun for him. The grandkids loved his last tag game, as anyone would depart from him, he'd leave them with a 'Bye, I love you.'"
Kenneth was a third-generation farmer throughout his life. He loved animals and nurturing growth of all kinds. He was nonjudgmental and was always looking for a way to outstretch his hand in helpful service to others; be they family, friend or foe. His was patient as the day is long and taught his kids how to water ski. When they fell, he encouraged them to never give up and to get back up and try again until they got it! He was that way with the many lessons of life he taught his little army. He was a true cowboy and was an aggressive, independent man. However tough he appeared to be on the outside, on the inside, he was the most trusting of people. He, without fail, always gave others the benefit of the doubt.
His children have a list of 10 things that are true Kenneth-isms:
1. Put your feet in the stirrups and get going. 2. Get your work done, then you can play. 3. Honor your mother. 4. Quit when the work was done; not when you're tired. 5. Always laugh at yourself. 6. Make friends with those you want to be like. 7. Family is priority. 8. Never say, "I can't." 9. Take care of things that can't care for themselves. 10. Don't just talk about it. Do it!
Kenneth was a man of great faith and possessed a great love for the Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved the Lord's gospel and, daily, tried to live those things that he knew to be true. Truly, he was a giant amongst men and he served others "with an eye single to the glory of God." He and Verna both knew the importance of caring for the needs of others. Throughout their life together, they taught their children and grandchildren how to serve others, with an abundance of love. He knew that when he was in the service of his fellow beings, he was only in the service of his God. Kenneth had a way about him that many would call a "gift" in that, when others were feeling low, he could lift their spirits to unrealized heights. He shared the joy he found in knowing his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and living in a way that you return to live with Them in the eternities.
Even up to the very end of his life, Kenneth's sense of humor was completely intact. For those who knew him in recent years, his ability to project his voice more than a few inches from his face was nearly impossible. His children said that even in the weeks prior to his passing, "I could lean close to hear what dad was saying, only to hear him say, 'I'd eat a cookie if your brought me one!' He was such a Cookie Monster!"
Kenneth is survived by his 5 children: Teri (John) Caid of Miami, New Mexico, Cindy Aja of Queen Creek, Arizona, Sheryl (Michael) Jones of Mesa, Arizona, Kena (Stephen) Heckathorne of Show Low, Arizona, Kevin Kempton of Phoenix, Arizona; 17 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Pearl Kempton McConkie and by his brother, Richard Scott Kempton. Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Verna and a grandson, Johnathon Mitchel Aja.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, at this time no public services will be held. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date when Kenneth will be laid to rest, along with his sweet Verna, at the Safford Cemetery.
