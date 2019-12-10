Kenneth Lowe

Kenneth James Lowe, "Jim, Ken, Peanut", formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed from this life at his home in St. Johns. He was 61 years old.
Jim enjoyed making friends to BBQ with. He leaves behind many memories of a witty man who liked to tell stories and jokes. When playing Yahtzee, he would total his scores so fast and confidently that you really thought they were right. He had an incredible memory of dates and events and loved to recount adventures you may have long forgotten.
One of the last texts Jim shared was, "I believe God is touching my soul. I pray every night."
God bless the memory of Jimmy Lowe. Isaiah 55:6-7
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jim’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
