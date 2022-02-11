Kenneth Paetz

Kenneth Ellis Paetz, (Ken) 82, passed away on January 30, 2022, at home in Show Low, Arizona with his wife Laurie and "adopted" son Owen Pryor by his side. He had fought prostate cancer for 15 years with a spirit of positivity and strength that was truly admirable. Ken was born on April 4th, 1939, in Portland, Oregon to Rudolph Ernst Paetz and Martha Bernice (Ellis) Paetz. The first of three boys. He grew up in Riddle, Oregon where he excelled in band and sports. After high-school graduation he attended Oregon State University with a major in electrical engineering. He then attended Southern Oregon State College to continue his education and married Patricia Adsit. From this union three sons were born. In 1995 he married Lorena (Laurie) Paetz. From this union he gained three stepchildren. Ken and Laurie would have been married 27 years on February 19, 2022.
Ken held many jobs through the years. He worked in his father's sawmills, as an electrician for many mills, owned two business, worked for a trucking company, a car dealership, ODOT, and finished off his career as an traffic engineer for ADOT.
He was a 26-year resident of Arizona, moving from Kingman to Show Low in 2017.
Ken was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints until he became to ill to participate. He believed his testimony was strengthened by his wife, and friends, Owen and Brenda Pryor of Kingman, Tim and Becky McGuire of Keno, Oregon and Bishop Todd Lee of Show Low. Jesus Christ was his Savior.
He was a member of the Klamath Falls, Oregon, Masonic Lodge 211, a member of the Klamath Falls Shrine Club where he played the trumpet in the band and marched in many a parade. He was also a member of the Boulder City Shrine Club and the Kingman Shrine Club. He joined the Elks Club when he was 19 years old and was a lifelong member. He held the office as Exalted Ruler, and Vice President of the Oregon State Elks Association He was also a Lions Club.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Linden Valley Chapel in Linden, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
