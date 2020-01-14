Kenneth Quintero

Surrounded by his forever family, Kenneth Dean Quintero died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Flagstaff Regional Medical Center in Flagstaff from complications of double pneumonia. He was 33 years old. Kenneth was born Thursday, Jan. 16, 1986, at the old Navapache Hospital in Show Low to Norma Jean (Tessay) and Chris Michael Quintero, Sr.
Kenneth attended Alchesay High School and, being his parents' son, was well-liked by just about everyone. He worked with the SWIFF crew and fought wild-land fires. Kenneth was a man of great talents and enjoyed sketching and ink art. As a young man he learned the importance of serving others in their time of need. He visited his family and friends simply to check in on them to make sure they were doing okay. He took care of Elders by making sure their wood was chopped and their fires were built during cold weather. Many times, he brought homeless friends home to eat and gave them a place to sleep. He loved having friends come over to his home to hang out together, to laugh with, and joke around with them. Kenneth was a true outdoorsman. He loved to go camping and always brought along his fishing pole. He enjoyed both lake fishing and stream fishing alike. He was also a young man who was proud of his White Mountain Apache heritage and thoroughly enjoyed taking part in traditional ceremonies. He loved music and dancing. His favorite rapper of all time was Tupac.
Kenneth loved his family deeply and expressed that love by serving them. He loved his dad a lot and he would hang out with him at their friend's home. When he felt in need of prayer, his main man was his father. He loved his mom and frequently visited her at work. He picked fresh flowers and gave them to her and he always left with the words, "I love you mom." Kenneth respected and looked up to his older brother for support and advice. They were each other's best friends and always had each other's back. He loved his sister Tessaya. She bought him clothes and shoes and he knew she would always help him out. He was a father figure to her boys, his nephews. His sister, Chrissie, was his favorite. He would call her Christmas Tree and their bond is inseparable. He loved to make her laugh and she would refer to him as "My Baby Kitten." To truly appreciate this special bond, you have to know Chrissie and just how sweet her spirit and countenance are. Also, Kenneth loved his baby brother, JR and he enjoyed laughing and talking with him. He made sure his friends knew his little brother and he told them, "make sure you watch out for my little bro."
His family and friends will surely miss him. Kenneth is survived by his large family: parents Norma and Chris Quintero Sr.; grandmother Carolee Peacock; fiancé Bettina Beatty; children: Rhonda, Keniel, Kira and Tre' Quintero; godson Carbello Henry; brothers: Michael (Michalene) Quintero, Chris, Jr. (Shaniqua) Quintero; sisters: Tessaya Quintero, Chrissie Quintero, Erinita Declay; uncles: Aaron Tessay, Glendale Tessay, Howard Quintero Jr., Larry Quintero, Lex Baha, Henry Shone, Marty Harvey, Quintin Carr, Paul Barrientos, Aaron Peacock, Timothy Livingston; aunts: Etta Tessay, Colleen Tessay, Pearlena Baha, Rose Marie Shone, Rose Mary Harvey, Michelle Quintero, Susan Whiteford, Gayle Basso, Darcy Boden, Krista Edwards, Kellie Peacock, Ashley Peacock; godparents: Ronald and Cheyanne Burnette; nieces and nephews he dearly loved: Marissa, Hailey, Michael, Jr., Isaac, Uriah, Marcus and Roland Quintero. He is also survived by his brothers from other mothers, OTR Boys.
Kenneth was preceded in death by grandparents, Calvert and Darlene Tessay, Cassandra and Howard Quintero; aunts: Linda Tessay, Karen T. Way; uncles: Keith Basso, Bernardo Quintero and cousins: Johanna Boshane and Emalie Tate.
A wake will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Quintero family home, 3017 N. Timberline Road in Whiteriver. Kenneth will have a special birthday luncheon beginning at 12 p.m. Jan. 16, at the family home. Immediately following the luncheon, Kenneth will be taken by Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel to his final resting place in Diamond Creek.
The Quintero Family is thankful for the expressions of sympathy they have received during this trying time and we are especially grateful for prayers offered on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
