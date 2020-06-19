Kenneth Van Palmer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, died June 13, at his daughter’s home in Mesa. He was born Jan 5, 1931 in Taylor. He was the 10th of 11 children born to Arthur Palmer and Evaline Augusta Gibbons.
He married his lifelong love, Susie Joy Button, in the St George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 21, 1953.
Van attended Northern Arizona University where he was the first ever campus policeman and received Bachelors, Masters, and educational administrative degrees.
As a young man he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern States Mission. After retiring he and Joy served a mission together at the San Marcos University Institute of Religion.
He is survived by his wife Joy & his children: David (Peggy) Palmer, Susan Jenkins, Tammie (Duane) Burt, Melodie (John[deceased]) Burbank, and Randy Kent (Barbara) Palmer. He also had many grandchildren with a total posterity of over 100.
He showed his love for Heavenly Father and his fellowmen by a life of service to his church and community. His love of youth was reflected in many years as a teacher, principal, coach, and referee.
A public visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 830 E. Lehi Rd., Mesa, AZ 85203.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions attendance at the funeral will be by invitation only. To see the funeral service online, view this link at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20.
Interment will be at the Mesa City Cemetery.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary - Holbrook.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.