Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Ray Walker, age 88, passed away in Pinetop, Arizona on Friday June 25, 2021.
Ken and Maureen were married August 4, 1955, and raised three children: Sheryl, Tina and Kenneth II.
He was very active in Masonry for over 50 years.
A Memorial Service was held at White River Lodge #62 in Show Low, AZ on Saturday July 3, 2021.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
