Kenny Ralph Kendall of Lakeside, died Aug. 18, 2019, at his home in Lakeside. He was 79. Kenny was born Sept. 21, 1939, in Tucson, to Oliver Othello and Marjorie Frances (Costey) Kendall.
Kenny served in the United States Army before being honorably discharged.
Private services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
