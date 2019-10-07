Kent Heward

Kent Decker Heward, 83, died Oct. 5, 2019. He was born April 18, 1936, and grew up in Woodruff , where he lived all his life.
Kent was proud that he served in the Army from 1959 to 1962. He married Sandra in 1963. He worked for the State of Arizona for 31 years. He spent his retirement enjoying gardening, farming and driving his golf cart. He served in various positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He particularly enjoyed working with the youth. He spent time serving his neighbors and will be greatly missed.
Kent is survived by his wife, Sandra Heward; sister Iva Smith; brother Dean Heward; and his children, Jan Lucky, Leon Heward and Ross Heward; five grandchildren: Aaron, Shayla, and James, Ed and John; and four great-grandchildren, Derek, Levi, Audrey, and Willem.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7791 Woodruff Rd. in Woodruff, with a viewing one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Woodruff Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements.
