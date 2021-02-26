Khristi Rozell

Khristi M. Rozell entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2021, in Snowflake, Arizona, unexpectedly in her sleep. Khristi was born May 6, 1965, to David and Martha Borseth of Taylor. Her greatest love in life was her family and pets. Her passion was flowers and butterflies. Khristi held a strong sense of pride in her Native American Heritage and her husband's service in the U. S. Coast Guard. She is survived in life by David and Martha Borseth; Calista Whitehouse and her husband, Daniel; Lyssa Rozell and her two sons, Aron and Ashton; Mike Borseth; his wife, Geri; and their daughter, Jackie and her family; David Borseth, his wife P.J. and children; Matthew, Johnathon, Katrina, and Markus; Sister-in-law, Melody Clark and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Joe Rozell.

