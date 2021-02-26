Kim Camp embraced the 33 years given to her with an adventurous and giving spirit.
She cherished the family and friends who touched her life and for the many ways that they expressed their love. Kim touched others’ lives in so many meaningful ways. She was passionate about her career, snowboarding, 4-wheeling, helping others, traveling and shopping. Her thirst for life led her beyond her native Arizona soil to Peru, Belize, Mexico and throughout the United States.
She loved her cuddly dachshund “wiener dog” Otto as she loved his predecessors, Cowboy and Montana. She joins her beloved grandfather, Herbert Leroy Isaacson and grandmother, Evelyn Camp, Uncles Ron Camp and Doug Miller and her favorite musician, Tom Petty. Remembering her vivaciousness are her father, Vernon Camp, mother Tina Camp, brother Jake Camp, Grandmother Millie Isaacson, and Aunts And Uncles: Marilou (Capper) Grant, Bonnie Miller, Alice (Thomas) Hain, and Kat Rollain (Kevin), Gary Camp (Cindy) and Debbie Camp (Joe) Wilkinson; Cousins: Jessica Hain (Robert) Gacek, Molly Miller (Brent) Bilse, Jack Hain, Alexander (Nicole) Grant, Nathan (Rebecca) Miller, Nicholas Grant, Matthew (Kristina) Rollain, Jeremiah “J” (Kelly) Miller, Dustin Rollain, Christina (Merrick) Grant Hare, Melissa Wilkinson, Jessica Wilkinson (David) Earles, Kory (Suzy) Camp and Dotty Camp; and the Brian Phelps family.
Rest in Peace Kimmy, Kimbo, Kimcha, Baby Girl.
A Celebration of Kim’s Life will be held Saturday, Feb 27, 1 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Pinetop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.