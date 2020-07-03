Kim Mitchell Taylor passed away in Lakeside, on June 24, at the age of 56. He was born on November 13, 1963 in Durant, Oklahoma to the late Clyde and Melveda Taylor. He had three brothers and four sisters.
Kim was married to Patti Pompe for 19 years and they had two beautiful children together, Mattie and Zachory. They divorced and later in life he married Sarah Watkins.
Kim lived in Globe, as a child before the family relocated to Springerville, where his mother and father settled down and raised their family.
Kim enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, finding rocks, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
Kim is survived by his children, Mattie (Nathan) Mathews and Zachory (Moriah) Taylor; his two sisters Syble Hartley and Susie Finch; grandchildren, Travis, Madison and Michael Mathews, Erica and Cheyenne Malone, Cori, Shawn and Harley Taylor; great-grandchildren, Lukas and Lincoln Mathews and Bradley Lee Mathews and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Melveda Taylor; brothers, Bobby, Roger and Wayne Taylor; sisters, Mae Ryon and Charlotte Cook; nephew Bobby Ray Taylor and niece Tonya Mathias.
A celebration of life will be held on July 11. For details, please contact Mattie at mattietaylor25@gmail.com.
