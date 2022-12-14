Kimberley Ann Fornfeist passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 42.
Kimberley leaves behind four children: Thomas Blakeslee, Julian, Jackie and Ally Fornfeist-Apodoca.
Kimberley is also survived by her father John Fornfeist (Bonnie), sister Sherrie Castillo (Richard), brother James Reece (Joanna), brother John Fornfeist Jr. (Dorrine), sister Kristine Fornfeist-Clarke (Alec), sister-in-law Angie Reece (Michael), nephews Robert Rowley, David Rowley (Crystal), Steven Rowley, Michael Rowley (Gloria), Thomas Rowley (Kat), Ryan Castillo, Michael Reece Jr., Matthew Reece, nieces Kristen Reece, Mandy Reece, Ava Reece, Tiffanie Castillo, along with several great nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
Kimberley was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother Janice McTiernan, brother Michael Reece, and daughter Naudia.
Kimberley grew up in Snowflake and Vernon, Arizona, and lived most of her adult life in Show Low, Arizona. Her children were her entire world; she was a wonderful mother who worked and fought hard to give her kids everything she could. Kimberley had the kindest heart, an amazing sense of humor, was quick witted, and the best friend a person could have. Kimberley will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held for Kimberley on January 14th in Show Low, Arizona. You can find arrangement details on her Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, we have set up a GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/6e6f5219 to help cover costs, with remaining funds going to her children’s needs.
