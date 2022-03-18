Kimberly Cook

Kimberly Cook

Kim went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, January 28th. She was a beloved Mother, Daughter, Grandmother, Aunt and Sister.

Kim was a compassionate spirit who was an amazing artist, enjoyed talking to her granddaughter and playing games on her phone.

Kim was greeted in heaven by her parents Charlayne and Gary. Kim is survived by her son Gary, Granddaughter Juniper, four sisters and brother.

There will be a small gathering of family to celebrate Kim on March 19th, 2022, in Pinetop. She will be laid to rest in the Pinetop-Lakeside Cemetery by her mom and dad.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.