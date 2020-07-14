Kinesha Hill

Kinesha Joy Hill of Carrizo, Arizona passed away on June 21, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was 16. Kinesha was born on July 20, 2003 in Show Low, Arizona to Harley Hill and Joyce Lynn (Henry) Palmer.
Kinesha was happy all the time and never had hate in her heart. She enjoyed playing basketball and baking cakes. She was very photogenic and loved being around babies.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Joyce and Roman Palmer of Carrizo, Arizona; father, Harley Hill of Bylas, Arizona; brothers, Aceyo Hill, Trevor Hill, Sharell Henry, Bradley Palmer and Trent Hill; niece, Ariat Hill; grandparents, Linda and Armondo Henry, Sr., Harlen Hill, Sr., Aldena Kenton and Hart and Sharon Preston; aunts, Carmenda Lupe, Heather Henry, Tamara James, Cindy Allen, Sarah Henry, Darlene Begay and Sharon Anderson; uncles, Arlando Henry, Owen Henry, Gary Hill and Harlen Hill, Jr.
Graveside services will be held, noon Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Hilltop Cemetery in Carrizo. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all CDC and Tribal Resolutions will be followed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, to visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
