Loran “Kipp” Peterson, 65, of Snowflake, Arizona passed away peacefully in his home on March 14th, 2023. Kipp was born to Loran Dale Peterson and Vera Emogene Morris on January 24th, 1958, in Mesa, Arizona.
After graduating from Snowflake High School, he dedicated two years of his life serving the people of Fresno, California as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which he considered to be one of the most important decisions of his life.
After returning from his mission, Kipp won the heart of his forever love, Sherilyn “Shug” Gillespie, who was not only attracted to his warm and kind-hearted personality, but also, no doubt, to his “voted best-looking in high school” charm. They were married in the Mesa, Arizona Temple, and they settled in Snowflake. Their family of two has since grown to 57, with more to come.
Kipp constantly found opportunities to serve, mentor, and befriend countless people in the community. He did this through both his many years of work at Ed’s IGA Supermarket, as well as through his years of service in his church. He had many callings in the church, but his favorite calling was as bishop of his local congregation. He remarked to his family at the close of his five-year calling as bishop that the hardest part about being released was knowing that the responsibility and care over the youth of his congregation, whom he considered to be “my kids,” would have to be turned over to the next bishop.
Kipp loved to read, and he also adored music, nature, and horses. However, his favorite hobby was watching and supporting his children in their activities. He especially loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed getting to know each new member of his family, and he had a unique way of making each one feel special and loved.
He is survived by his wife Shug, and their twelve children: Brooke (Aaron), Shantel (Cole), Jaret (Carina), Koby (Zhenya), Devin (Tammy), Shanae (Randon), Brichel (Nigel), Sherika (Matthew), Briley, Teagan (Jodie), Shayelle, Braelynn, and 34 grandchildren with two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loran Dale, and Vera Emogene (Morris) Peterson, his sister, Deneil Peterson Gardner, his father-in-law, a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law, and a nephew.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Centennial Stake Center, 9th S. 2nd West, Snowflake, Arizona with an additional viewing Saturday, March 25th at 9 a.m., with funeral services to begin at 10 a.m. at the same location.
Burial will follow at the R.V. “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
