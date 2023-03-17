Loran “Kipp” Peterson, 65, of Snowflake, Arizona passed away peacefully in his home on March 14th, 2023. Kipp was born to Loran Dale Peterson and Vera Emogene Morris on January 24th, 1958, in Mesa, Arizona.

After graduating from Snowflake High School, he dedicated two years of his life serving the people of Fresno, California as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which he considered to be one of the most important decisions of his life.

