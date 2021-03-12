Kirby Tenijieth

Kirby Wayne Tenijieth of Cedar Creek, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. Kirby was born on March 19, 1982, in Phoenix to his mother, Mary Jane (Ethelbah) Johnson and father, Chris Tenijieth. He attended school at John F. Kennedy and graduated from Alchesay High School in 2002. His work experience included participating in a work program with Utility Authority and Bashas' store as a stocker.
Kirby was an eager sports fan and enjoyed watching professional and collegiate sports. His favorite was the UA Wildcats, not to mention his all-time favorite the Alchesay Falcons.
He enjoyed doing tricks with his yo-yo. He loved the outdoors with fishing and camping. He fished the lakes and streams of the White Mountain Apache land and Arizona. Kirby enjoyed cooking and desired to become a chef. He was a kind and gentle person with a great sense of humor, making others laugh by telling jokes and teasing.
His survivors include his stepfather, Victor Johnson; sister, Christa Tenijieth; stepbrother Timothy Johnson; goddaughter Ann Marie Hill; aunts Virginia Altaha, Francine Leonard, Sarah Sanchez, Norma Henry and Iva Tenijieth; uncle Thomas Tenijieth Jr.; and many cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Harvey and Malcolm W. Ethelbah and paternal grandparents Thomas Sr. and Ethel Tenijieth.
A viewing was held on March 10 followed by a funeral service at the Dream City Church-White Mountains, 4703 Vallery Lane in Lakeside. Burial was in R-14 Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona. Services were officiated by pastor Alvin Martinez, Cedar Creek Assembly of God Church.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
