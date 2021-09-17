Kirk Grugel Short, age 67, passed away September 6, 2021 at his home in Tucson Arizona. He was born in Fullerton, CA on July 31, 1954.
A long time resident of the White Mountains, Kirk served as the director of the Navajo County CASA program from 2004 until his retirement in 2014. He helped found the Navajo Country Drug Coalition and was generous with his time supporting many White Mountain community organizations.
He is survived by his husband James Short, his sister Jeannie Corbett, his brothers Craig Grugel and Gary Grugel, and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Fred Grugel, and his beloved sister-in-law Connie Grugel.
Kirk loved to travel, and his wishes are for his ashes to be spread at sea.
Kirk was a passionate advocate for the welfare of children and in his memory his family would ask that you donate your time or contribution to an organization that supports this important mission.
