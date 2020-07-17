Kirlene Taylor entered into rest July 06, 2020 at her home in Whiteriver, Arizona. She was born September 03, 1979 to Wilma Jean and Kirk Taylor Sr. She loved her son, her friends and family most. She loved everyone.
She is survived by her son, Michael Dunlap; parents, Wilma Jean and Kirk Taylor Sr; three brothers, Kirk Jr, Elijoh and Rakeem Taylor; three sisters, Vanessia Truax, Esrine, and Kristalyn Taylor; Aunts, Gertie Lupe, Irena Danford, and Ophelia.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Kearny and Joseph Taylor; sisters, Kirsty and Kirlanda Taylor; niece, Keana Yardley, Modesto Dunlap Jr and Modesto Dunlap Sr; grandparents, Sylvester Sr and Joann Taylor, Joe and Telaia Clawson; Uncles, Sylvester Taylor Jr, Dean Taylor, Harrington Taylor, Larry Taylor Sr; Aunts, Dorothy Antonio, Barbara James, Cynthia Clawson and Bernadette Taylor.
A graveside service was held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1pm at Whiteriver Cemetery, Whiteriver, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Taylor family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
