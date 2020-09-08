Kristi Marinez

Kristi Gale Marinez peacefully passed away on August 26, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, North Carolina while being loved on and held by her family and listening to music and audio of her with her children and grandchildren. She was born on January 14, 1962 to George and Sandy Jordan in Upland, California. She was raised in Ontario, California and attended Chaffey High School. She was a paralegal and medical assistant as well as a probation community service officer. But more than anything she was a loving wife and mother.
Kris is survived by her parents George and Sandy; her husband Rob, of 35 years; her children, Marty (Country), Shannon and Robby (Shawna); her brother Jeff (Dena) and her sister Kerri Holsten (Mike); her grandchildren ShyAnn, Brittney, Darrian, Tristan, Hayden, Alaina, Kyrie, Robert and Jordan and one great-grandchild Holden; her sister in love Cindy and many loved nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
