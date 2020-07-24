Kurtis Silverhorn

Kurtis Alaric Silverhorn, 23, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in St. Johns. He was born December 19, 1996 in Show Low, the son of Patricia Anne Silverhorn.
Kurtis was tender hearted. He loved animals and loved his family. He was the oldest grandchild and loved all of his cousins. No matter the age difference he always loved to play with his little cousins and make them laugh. He was always looking out for other people and would notice if they needed help — anything from holding open a door to helping someone in the yard or providing a meal.
Kurtis was artistic and enjoyed drawing. He went through a stage where he liked making things out of duct tape. He also enjoyed skateboarding.
Kurtis graduated from a job corps program in construction and woodworking and studied carpentry. In high school he placed in the top five of the Mr. St. Johns pageant. He was also a big brother and took that job seriously, always looking out for his little bro.
Kurtis is survived by his mother, Patricia Anne Silverhorn, Mesa; grandmother, Linda Lee Prentice, St. Johns; brother, Jonathan Silverhorn, St. Johns; uncles, Brandon (Leilani) Silverhorn, Surprise; Brian (Amanda) Silverhorn, Snowflake; Marcus Prentice, Clearfield, Utah; Michael (Clacie) Prentice, Spokane, Washington; cousins, Anastasia, Kortnie and Graham Silverhorn, Cheyanne Silverhorn, Lianna Silverhorn, Emmit and Garret Prentice, Kaitlyn and Annie Prentice and his beloved dog, Grimace“Handsome” Silverhorn, whom he rescued, abandoned by the side of the road.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marcus Silverhorn, great grandparents, Bill and Anna Prentice, uncle, Jason Silverhorn, aunt, Nicole Prentice and cousin, Austin Silverhorn.
A viewing will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns. A private family graveside will be held at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Kurtis’ family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.