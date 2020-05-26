La Dawn Smith passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home in Snowflake, Navajo County, Arizona. She was 59 years old. La Dawn was born on a Tuesday, June 28, 1960, in Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona and was adopted by Milo Ray and Marguerite (Peterson) Smith.
She was a bright child and had a special knack for making friends wherever she went. A very popular and energetic student, La Dawn was a cheerleader during her high school years and enjoyed playing other sports. She was a graduated member of Snowflake High School's Class of 1978. Following high school, she married Mark Rogers and they had four children in 5 1/2 years which she always loved to mention. La Dawn went on to college and received her Associate's Business Degree. The knowledge she gained during her college years helped her, immensely, in owning and operating her own business.
Whenever time permitted, La Dawn loved going to play in Arizona's back yard, the Great-Out-of-Doors; camping, riding four-wheelers, exploring the sand dunes throughout the state were some of her favorite things to do. She never took for granted the beauty of the White Mountains and felt blessed to be in its shadows. Those trips were only made more special when her family was able to be with her. Family was everything to her and she was so grateful to have been blessed with four wonderful children. Her joy was magnified tenfold, when her ten grand-babies came along. Spending time with her family became sacred to her and she looked forward to their regular visits. La Dawn truly "was born of goodly parents" and she had the privilege of taking care of them for the past few years and wouldn't have changed that special time with them for anything in the world. She loved her mother and father so very much.
La Dawn was a mother who taught her kids to, always, remember that they are each "A Child of God," and to "Love One Another" unconditionally. In dealing with others, be they friend or foe, her daughter, Taryn remembers that her mother taught her to "Kill 'em with kindness." Additionally, La Dawn was not one to judge others and her son, Dustin, has said of his mother that, "She loved everybody; Good, bad and in between." Her daughter, Julie remembers that her mother taught her that, "You have to treat everyone well because, you never know when it will be their time to go." Too, in a united voice, her children shared that their mother said, "Everybody needs a friend and that they should always root for and defend the underdog." Indeed, the meek shall inherit the earth.
This one-of-a-kind woman will be missed by many. None will miss her more than those who called her: "Mom," "Daughter," "Ganny," "Sister," "Aunt," and "Friend." La Dawn is survived by her four children: Dustin (Brindee) Rogers of Snowflake, Julie (Justin) Burt of Snowflake, Taryn Rogers of Snowflake, Kyle Rogers of Snowflake; her parents: Milo and Marguerite Smith of Snowflake; 10 grandchildren: Aadyn Rogers, Graham Rogers, Ellery Rogers, Kye Burt, Abbie Burt, Dalon Burt, Macie Burt, Kale Adair, Julie Caz "Jacie" Rogers, Kyle Milo "Kylo" Rogers; four siblings: David (Monica) Smith of Taylor, Sandra Smith of Queen Creek, Suzanne Crockett of Riverton, Utah, Scott (Bethann) Smith of Tempe. She is also survived by several, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona.
La Dawn's family is thankful for the expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult season and are especially grateful for all the prayers offered up on their behalf. They rejoice in knowing that, "Families Are Forever."
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
