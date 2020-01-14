LaDawn Brewer, 83, of Snowflake, died Jan. 11, 2020, at her home in Snowflake surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 11, 1936, the third of three children born to Elwin Ellsworth and Dicie May Brimhall in Taylor. She was raised on the Ellsworth Ranch, just south of Show Low.
LaDawn attended all eight grades of elementary school in Show Low and attended all four years of high school in Snowflake, where she graduated with honors in 1954. She attended and graduated from Dixie Junior College in St. George, Utah and attended one year of college at Arizona State College in Flagstaff.
She married Larry B. Brewer in the Mesa Temple Aug. 29, 1956. Their union brought seven children into the world: Michael Lee (Diane Bryce), Larry Mark (Mary Pratt), Jillyn (Nolan Baldwin), Camile (Gary Kern), Marcelle (Chris Grimes), Celia (Roger Hallsted) and Cynthia (Peter Reis).
LaDawn was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings. These include Mission Presidency in Aba, Nigeria, West Africa, ordinance worker in the Nauvoo Illinois, Mesa and Snowflake temples and temple presidency in the Mesa and Snowflake temples.
Throughout her life, LaDawn was loved by all who met and associated with her. The joy of her life was serving her family. Her posterity presently includes sven children, 38 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren and growing.
A viewing will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Centennial Stake Center, 9th S 2nd St W., Snowflake. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the stake center with a viewing from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the R.V. “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.