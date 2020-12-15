Lafe Edward “Eddie” Hall passed away Dec. 7, 2020 at his home in Show Low, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. This was not his first rodeo, but his last ride was a fight with cancer. He was 71.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are experiencing as a nation and as a world services have had to change. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m.. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
