Lamberta Classay

Lamberta “Lambie” Classay entered eternal rest Dec. 10, 2019, in Whiteriver, surrounded by loved ones. She was born July 25, 1937 to Virginia and Fred Banashley Sr in Whiteriver.
Lamberta adored children, children and grandchildren. She was very fond of reading and had her own personal library collection at home. She served many years in the LDS Ft. Apache church teaching the youth in primary class. She was an animal lover and had many animals she cherished. Lamberta was loved by her family, friends and will be dearly missed by all.
Lamberta was survived by her sisters, Barbara Brawley and JoMarie Skidmore; daughters Jodina Colelay and Michelle Classay; son Michael Classay; ten grandchildren and 19 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Fred Banashley Sr.; sister Patricia Valdez and brother Fred Banashley Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Ft. Apache LDS Church in Whiteriver, with a viewing at 9 a.m. Graveside will following the service.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Classay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
