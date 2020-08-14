Lamont Hess

Lamont Jefferson Hess, 89, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home in Chambers. He was born April 6, 1931 in Salisbury, North Carolina, the son of William L. Hess and Willie Lois Cross Hess.
Lamont served his country in the United States Navy from 1951-1954 during the Korean conflict. He was a missionary to the Navajo people for 55 plus years and throughout his time in the community, Lamont served on the Puerco School Board, Apache County Sheriff’s Posse, Puerco Ambulance Service and was a member of the Puerco Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. He also served on the Puerco Valley Fire Board and was the Lion Club President.
Lamont pastored at churches throughout the Four Corners area, mainly in Arizona and worked with other churches to take medical supplies to Mexico. After retirement from ADOT he liked to take naps and talk to everybody a lot.
Lamont is survived by his sons, Aaron Hess, Phoenix; Jonathan Hess, Bethalto, Illinois; Jesse Hess, Sanders; daughters, Paula Hudson, Winslow; Lydia Simshauser, Everson, Washington; Esther Thompson, Phoenix; sisters, Doris Spencer, Salisbury, North Carolina; Jane Miller, Cary, North Carolina, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Rebecca Hess, son, Leroy Hess and granddaughters, Kissa Hudson and Elisha Brown.
A graveside memorial service was held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the McCarroll Community Cemetery, Chambers.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Lamont’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.