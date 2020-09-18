Lane Plumb

On Sept. 12, 2020 Lane J Plumb, 75, entered eternal rest. He passed peacefully at home surrounded with love. Lane was born on Sept. 29, 1944 to Verner George Plumb and Mary Lucille Perkins in this same home.
Lane is survived by his children: Jesse, Katy (Mel) Chee, Vern, Billy, AJ, Howdy, Velda (Scot) Martin, twenty grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ral.
He was preceded in death by both parents, wife Ruby Gay Love, granddaughter Ruby Marie Martin, sisters Ada McDonald, Helen Cowley, Audrey Johnson and brother Thad.
Lane was born and raised in Taylor, Arizona and had a great love for and is known for his garden, old motors, tractors, antique tools, long countryside drives and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. He spent many hours on these interests and hobbies.
He taught his children hard work and accountability. He was gifted with green yet greasy thumbs which is evident in the manner of his care for the old Plumb homestead. He irrigated the church fields for many years and appreciated time spent in the temple.
After the passing of wife Ruby, he later remarried and is survived by wife Beverly Joyce Jenkins and her children: Crystal Schroder, Candice Lakey, Loy (Helen) Lakey, Laura (Gary) Gott, Leota (Kenny) Carlise, Holly (David) Neal, Kallie Ackerman; thirty-two grandchildren and seventy-six great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E. 19 S., Snowflake, Arizona. A Graveside Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona. You can a read a more in-depth obituary at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
